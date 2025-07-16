BJP chief issues legal notice to Dy CM over allegations in Rohith Vemula’s death

BJP Telangana State President and senior advocate N. Ramachandra Rao has issued a legal notice to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, accusing him of making defamatory remarks regarding the suicide of Hyderabad Central University research scholar Rohith Vemula.

The notice, sent on Tuesday through Advocate M. Vijayakanth on behalf of Rao, demands an unconditional public apology from the Deputy Chief Minister within three days. The alleged remarks were made by Bhatti Vikramarka during a press conference held on July 12, 2025, at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

According to the notice, Vikramarka accused Rao of instigating a chain of events that led to the suspension and eventual suicide of Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar. The statements were widely broadcast by a Telugu television news channel and shared across social and print media platforms, resulting in what Rao described as severe reputational damage and public humiliation.

The notice said that Rao, a designated Senior Advocate and former Member of the Legislative Council, emphasized his unblemished public service record spanning over four decades. The legal notice includes a detailed chronology of events related to the 2016 FIR filed against Rao and others, culminating in a final police report filed in March 2024. The report found no evidence to support the allegations, thereby clearing Rao of all charges.

The notice also recalled the caste status of Rohith Vemula, stating that he was found to belong to the BC-A category, which casts doubt on the validity of his Scheduled Caste certificate—a key element in the original controversy.

The notice accuses Vikramarka of making false and malicious statements with the intent to harm Rao’s public and political reputation. It cites provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, including Sections 356(1), 356(2), 351(1), and 352, asserting that the Deputy CM’s remarks constitute both civil and criminal defamation.

Rao has warned that failure to issue a public apology within three days will result in legal proceedings. He is seeking Rs 25 crore in damages along with Rs 1 lakh towards the cost of the legal notice.