BJP chief welcomes Centre’s fuel duty cut, demands TG to slash VAT

BJP chief N Ranchander Rao has hailed the Centre’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel as a “historic and people-friendly move” coinciding with the festival of Sri Rama Navami. He said on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement was a “sweet gift” to the nation, particularly benefiting the common and middle-class sections.

Rao pointed out that despite rising crude oil prices in the international market, the Union government had taken a bold step by cutting excise duty. He highlighted that excise duty on diesel has been reduced to zero, while petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 10 per litre, calling it a reflection of the Prime Minister’s administrative efficiency and commitment to public welfare.

Turning his criticism towards the Telangana Congress government, Rao alleged that the state continues to impose a 35% VAT on fuel, thereby burdening citizens.

He accused the state of prioritising treasury gains over public relief, stating that while the Centre has absorbed liabilities from past oil bonds and debts, the state government is “squeezing people through taxes.”

He further noted that the state’s share in petrol pricing is now higher than the Centre’s, describing it as “most unfortunate.” Rao demanded that the Chief Minister immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, stressing that only then could petrol prices fall below Rs 100 per litre, offering genuine relief to the public.

“People are more important than the treasury,” Rao asserted, urging the Telangana government to stop making excuses and act responsibly by cutting fuel taxes to ease the burden on citizens.