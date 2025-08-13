BJP condemns house arrests of leaders amid temple controversy, patriotic march

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the house arrests of its State President N Ramchandra Rao and several other party leaders on Tuesday, calling the move undemocratic and politically motivated. The arrests were reportedly linked to a puja program at the Peddamma Temple in Banjara Hills, which was recently demolished by government and revenue officials, sparking widespread protests and demands for its reconstruction.

Speaking from house arrest, Ramchandra Rao expressed shock over the police action. “Earlier today, the police came to my residence and informed me that I am under house arrest. They said it was related to the Peddamma Temple issue. Local residents have been demanding its reconstruction and some Hindu organizations planned a puja at the site. I am surprised that the police are arresting me over programs linked to Hindu values, even though BJP is not directly involved,” he said. Rao also noted that several BJP corporators in Hyderabad were similarly detained and accused the Congress government of suppressing Hindu religious activities.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, reacted sharply to the development, calling it an example of “anarchy” in the state. “What is wrong if Hindus go to the Peddamma Temple? Arresting peaceful Hindu groups and BJP workers is foolishness. The Congress government is clearly playing with Hindu sentiments for votes in the Jubilee Hills by-election,” he said, warning that the people of Telangana would soon deliver a fitting response.

Senior BJP leaders, including State Vice Presidents Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy and NVVS Prabhakar, also condemned the arrests. “The siege laid by police at the homes of BJP leaders to prevent participation in the temple program and the Har Ghar Tiranga march is a direct attack on democratic rights,” said Prabhakar. He added that the detention of BJP Mahila Morcha President Shilpa Reddy, BJYM State President Sevell Mahender, and other corporators was further proof of the Congress government’s “tyranny.”

Mahila Morcha State President Mekala Shilpa Reddy criticized the police’s preemptive detentions, calling them a “stain on democracy.” She said the BJP Mahila Morcha had planned to support the Kumkumarchana program organized by Hindu groups at the temple site, and termed the obstruction of peaceful religious expression as “foolish and undemocratic.”

BJP MP DK Aruna echoed similar sentiments, accusing the Congress government of exposing its anti-democratic stance. “Preventing BJP leaders from attending the Peddamma Temple program and the Har Ghar Tiranga march shows the extent of Congress’s authoritarianism,” she said. BJP State Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu condemned the police action, stating, “If Hindus worship, there is lathicharge and house arrest. But those who demolished the temple are untouched. Is this Congress’s idea of justice?” He warned that the public would not tolerate such actions and predicted the downfall of the Revanth Reddy-led government.

Party spokesperson and media in-charge N V Subhash demanded the immediate release of Ramchandra Rao and other detained leaders. “Preventing participation in Har Ghar Tiranga is a direct attack on democracy. The Congress government is following the same path as the previous BRS regime, which also tried to silence opposition voices through illegal arrests,” he said. Subhash emphasized that the Har Ghar Tiranga program is a patriotic initiative honoring the national flag and freedom fighters, and not a protest against the government.

Rani Rudrama, BJP State Spokesperson and Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Committee Member, condemned the arrests, stating, “Democracy is being abolished under Congress rule. Who gave this government the right to violate the rights of opposition leaders?”

The BJP has vowed to continue its protest against what it calls the Congress government’s suppression of democratic and religious freedoms, asserting that the people of Telangana are watching and will respond decisively.