BJP fails to campaign in Dabeerpura bypoll

Dabeerpura: Even as all the parties strived to their best to get votes in the upcoming Municipal by-election of Dabeerpura ward scheduled to be held on January 22, the BJP failed to campaign outdoor and the candidate later blamed the Election Commission for barring him.



According to political observers, candidates from different political parties including AIMIM's Mir Basith Ali, TRS party's Raza Ali Mirza Amjad, Congress party's Mirza Askar Ali Baig campaigned door-to-door, held paidaldaura, rallies etc. for by-elections, but the BJP's candidate Mirza Akhil Effendi who is the cousin brother of AIMIM, MLC Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi had not conducted any campaigning till last day on Monday.

The BJP which stood in 3rd position during the previous GHMC elections in 2016 was seen as best bet, given the background of the candidate. "This by-election was a chance to prove the BJP's strength and win over other political parties as AIMIM and TRS had fielded candidates, who had little following. During their canvassing, other candidate were accompanied with their senior party leaders including AIMIM general secretary and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, but BJP failed to make its presence amongst general public through poll campaign," said some observers.

On the last day of campaigning on Monday, BJP candidate Mirza Akhil Effendi organised a press conference. Speaking to media persons he alleged that the Election Commission did not give permission for any campaigning and public meeting for polls. He said that even after requesting for the permission for campaigning, the Election Commission rejected his request. "This election is only between AIMIM and BJP and this was a chance. AIMIM plays communal politics, whereas the BJP agenda is development and believes in 'sabka saat sabka vikas'," he said.