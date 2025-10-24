BJP gears up for ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ over fee reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: Mounting frustration over the Telangana government’s failure to clear fee reimbursement dues has prompted the Telangana BJP unit to mull and soon announce a large-scale protest in support of private colleges, students, and parents. The party state leadership is discussing launching a state-wide agitation culminating in a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally in the first week of November.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. K. Laxman met with representatives of private engineering, B.Ed., and degree colleges at Sanjay’s residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. The college managements expressed deep concern over the government’s inaction, stating that nearly Rs 10,000 crore in fee reimbursement dues have been pending for the past four years.

“There are over 2,500 private educational institutions in Telangana, with nearly 15 lakh students depending on fee reimbursement to pursue their studies,” the college representatives said. “We are unable to pay salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff, cover rent, or manage maintenance costs. The situation is unsustainable.”

They further lamented that many students who completed their degrees are unable to receive certificates due to unpaid dues, preventing them from pursuing higher education or employment opportunities. “Most of these students come from economically weaker sections and cannot afford to pay fees on their own,” they added.

The college managements also expressed their anguish over the government for failing to honor its promises. “In the last Assembly session, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured that Rs 500 crore would be released every month, totaling Rs 6,000 crore annually, to clear dues. But not a single installment has been paid so far,” they said. “When we issued a strike notice, the government responded with vigilance raids instead of addressing our concerns.”

Responding to the grievances, Bandi Sanjay spoke with the BJP State President N. Ramachander Rao and assured full support. “The BJP will fight on behalf of students, parents, teachers, and college managements. The government must immediately clear all dues and uphold the Chief Minister’s promise made on the Assembly floor,” he said.

Dr. Laxman and other BJP leaders also participated in the meeting and discussed an action plan. If the dues are not cleared within the next two to three days, the party plans to launch a series of protests, culminating in the ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally involving lakhs of students, parents, and staff from across the state. The BJP is expected to announce its formal action plan, signaling that a major political confrontation over the fee reimbursement crisis will further snowball in the days to come.

BJP extends support to the private education institutions bandh from Nov 3

BJP Telangana Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge N.V. Subhash said in a statement on Thursday that his party has decided to support private educational institutions across the state that have announced an indefinite strike starting November 3. The decision comes in response to the state government’s continued delay in clearing fee reimbursement dues, which were promised under official commitments.