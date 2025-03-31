BJP holds Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam on Telugu New Year

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy emphasised that every Hindu festival carries a significant message and is rooted in science. He noted that these festivals remind us of the importance of unity among all people, regardless of their differences.

While addressing party leaders and members after the traditional Panchanga Sravanam, which was organised at the BJP State office to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu New Year of Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara, he extended Ugadi wishes to all Telugu people. Reddy expressed his hopes for greater prosperity for both the State and the country, stating that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India must continue to progress and enhance its reputation on the global stage. As the New Year begins, he urged party members to work diligently to strengthen the BJP and reaffirm their commitment to the party.

He noted that the BJP has successfully established booth, mandal, and district committees within the State and that State and national committees will be formed soon. Earlier, Dr Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy delivered the Panchanga Shravanam as part of the Ugadi celebrations. Later, Reddy, along with party leaders and members, participated in Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme.