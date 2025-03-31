Live
- CM launches fine rice distribution scheme
- Astavadhanam held in Tirupati
- MLA Bojju unveils Hans India almanac
- UM Bandi condemns police lathi charge on UoH students
- Central varsity students detained for protesting
- Is Kazipet losing its sheen?
- LRS applicants in a cleft stick as deadline set to end today
- Cultural splendor marks Ugadi celebrations in Chittoor, Tirupati
- Good year ahead yet CM should tread a cautious path: Almanac
- Bandi urges people to support Modi’s Viksit Bharat mission
BJP holds Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam on Telugu New Year
Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy emphasised that every Hindu festival carries a significant message and is rooted in science.
Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy emphasised that every Hindu festival carries a significant message and is rooted in science. He noted that these festivals remind us of the importance of unity among all people, regardless of their differences.
While addressing party leaders and members after the traditional Panchanga Sravanam, which was organised at the BJP State office to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu New Year of Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara, he extended Ugadi wishes to all Telugu people. Reddy expressed his hopes for greater prosperity for both the State and the country, stating that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India must continue to progress and enhance its reputation on the global stage. As the New Year begins, he urged party members to work diligently to strengthen the BJP and reaffirm their commitment to the party.
He noted that the BJP has successfully established booth, mandal, and district committees within the State and that State and national committees will be formed soon. Earlier, Dr Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy delivered the Panchanga Shravanam as part of the Ugadi celebrations. Later, Reddy, along with party leaders and members, participated in Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme.