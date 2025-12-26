BJP honours legacy of Atal Behari Vajpayee on Good Governance Day

Hyderabad: On the 101st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, the BJP organised commemorative programmes across the country, marking the day as Sushasan Diwas or Good Governance Day. In Telangana, the state unit paid rich tributes at its headquarters, where State President N Ramchander Rao garlanded Vajpayee’s portrait and recalled his enduring legacy.

The programme was attended by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who served as the chief guest. Senior leaders including State General Secretaries Vemula Ashok and Thulla Virender Goud, veteran leader Bangaru Shruti, and several Morcha leaders were also present to mark the occasion. Addressing the media, Ramchander Rao emphasised that Vajpayee’s tenure marked a transformative era. He highlighted landmark initiatives such as the mobile phone revolution, the expansion of domestic gas connections, and the ambitious Golden Quadrilateral highway project. Rao described Vajpayee as a symbol of value-based politics, noting his dignified conduct and principled criticism within Parliament.

Drawing a contrast with contemporary politics in Telangana, Rao lamented the decline in civility. He criticised the use of derogatory language by various party leaders, asserting that such practices insult the people of the state. He remarked that Vajpayee remains a role model for youth, embodying the ideals of poetry and statesmanship.

Rao further accused both the Congress and BRS governments of mismanaging state finances, alleging that the treasury has been emptied. He claimed that despite slogans like “Telangana Rising,” neither regime succeeded in attracting major foreign investments. He also criticised the Congress leadership for failing to deliver on commitments made at international forums such as Davos.

Highlighting the central government’s role, Rao pointed to welfare schemes including free rice distribution, fertiliser subsidies, and drinking water initiatives supported by New Delhi. He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by Vajpayee’s model, is steering India toward progress in aerospace, ports, and infrastructure.