BJP just dreaming of coming to power in TS, says TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A Jeevan Reddy on Sunday said that no matter how many 'padayatras' the BJP leaders take up in the State, coming to power will only remain a dream for that party.

Addressing a press conference here at the TRSLP office, Reddy lashed out at the BJP MP D Arvind for his attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said leaders like KT Rama Rao and Kavitha have proved themselves in public life, but the BJP leaders always talk about family politics.

"The BJP leaders should take up work which benefit the State, instead of resorting to mud-sliding politics, said Reddy.

The TRS leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was encouraging business tycoons Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, keeping aside senior leaders, like LK Advani. He asked the Nizamabad MP to question the PM first. Reddy also asked the BJP MP to bring the Turmeric Board as promised in the elections to Nizamabad.

"He is a fake MP, who has given a fake affidavit in the elections promising to bring Turmeric Board to Nizamabad.

He should talk to the PM and fulfil his promise," said Reddy while urging Arvind to speak with respect. He added, "The BJP was 'Big Jokers Party' and alleged that Arvind was a big loafer."