BJP killing democracy in broad daylight

Hyderabad: Government Whip Adi Srinivas alleged that the BJP was “murdering democracy in broad daylight” by undermining democratic institutions and attempting to establish an autocratic system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to the media at the CLP office on Saturday, Srinivas criticised state BJP president Ramchander Rao’s proposed padyatra under the slogan “Let us protect Democracy and drive out anarchy.”

He challenged Rao to hold protests outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi, the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and the office of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Srinivas alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being used to delete voters on a large scale, claiming that 13 crore votes had been removed. He said the Congress and the INDIA alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi, were protesting against the process.

Questioning the BJP’s contribution to Telangana, Srinivas said the state government had sought Rs 20,000 crore in drought relief from the Centre and requested special assessment teams.

The state was ready to bear 40 per cent of the relief expenditure if the Centre provided the remaining 60 per cent. He accused BJP leaders and MPs from Telangana of failing to secure the requested assistance and urged them to prioritise the state’s needs.

He also alleged that the Centre neglected key projects, including Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion and the Regional Ring Road, and had created hurdles over loans and the proposed bullet train project.

Srinivas urged farmers to question Ramchander Rao during his proposed padyatra about the pending drought relief.

He further alleged that the BJP and BRS shared similar political positions. Referring to the employment guarantee scheme, he credited Sonia Gandhi with its introduction of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for the poor and accused the Centre of merely renaming it.