BJP leader alleges Rs 6.29 lakh crore scam in HILT Policy

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party (BJLP) leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the recently announced Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) policy is nothing more than a massive land scam worth Rs 6.29 lakh crores.

Addressing the media on Monday, Maheshwar Reddy said the government’s issuance of JOVO-27 on 22 November, converting 9,292 acres of land belonging to 22 industrial estates and parks within the Outer Ring Road into multi-use zones, is a blatant attempt at land looting. He claimed that the market value of these lands is nearly Rs 2 lakh per yard, and even after deducting 30 per cent for infrastructure, the remaining land could fetch enormous revenue if sold transparently.

He alleged that instead of selling these lands through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) or revising registration prices to match market rates, the government is allowing conversion at only 30 per cent of the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) value, thereby enabling a scam of Rs 6.29 lakh crores. “This income alone could pay off all the debts of the state and stabilise Telangana’s finances. But the CM and his ministers are using the policy to enrich themselves,” Reddy charged.

The BJLP leader further claimed that there was no in-depth discussion in the cabinet meeting on 17 November, and the draft policy was circulated and withdrawn without debate, showing the Chief Minister’s determination to push through the alleged scam. He accused Revanth Reddy of orchestrating the policy to save his chair by bribing the Congress high command, alleging that Rs 3.5 lakh crores would go to the Chief Minister, Rs 1.5 lakh crores to ministers, and Rs 1 lakh crore to the Gandhi family and Congress leadership.

Maheshwar Reddy described the policy as insider trading, alleging that agreements were already made with industrial landowners months in advance. He demanded that the HILT policy be kept pending until discussed in the Assembly and warned that if the BJP comes to power, a thorough investigation will be conducted and those responsible will be jailed.