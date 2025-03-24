BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy questions land allocation and pension increase

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader Maheshwar Reddy has raised concerns over the allocation of land worth hundreds of crores to industries at significantly lower prices. He questioned how land valued in crores could be allotted for just ₹25 lakh per acre.

Reddy stated that he had brought this matter to the attention of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Additionally, he urged the government to clarify when the increased pension of ₹4,000 per month would be implemented.