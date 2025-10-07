BJP leader slams Cong over ‘misleading’ BC quota claims, RTC fare hike

Hyderabad: N Ramchander Rao, the Telangana BJP President, on Monday accused the Congress-led state government of deceiving the Backward Classes (BCs) by failing to follow the correct legal procedures for implementing 42 per cent reservation in local body elections.

Addressing the media, Rao clarified that the Supreme Court’s recent dismissal of a writ petition challenging the BC quota was purely procedural, as a related case remains pending before the Telangana High Court.

“It is standard legal practice for the Supreme Court to advise petitioners to argue in the High Court first when a similar case is already under consideration,” Rao explained. He heavily criticised Congress ministers for creating “unnecessary drama” by travelling to Delhi and subsequently claiming they had secured a major legal victory. “This is political theatre. If Congress is genuinely committed to BC welfare, they should present robust arguments in the High Court with expert legal counsel,” he added.

Reaffirming the BJP’s long-standing support for 42 per cent BC reservations, Rao asserted that his party remains firmly dedicated to ensuring justice for the community through lawful means.

Turning to the matter of rising RTC bus fares, Rao demanded an immediate withdrawal of the recent increase, which has raised the minimum city bus fare to Rs 10. He alleged that the Congress government, despite promising free travel for women, has placed a financial burden on poor and middle-class commuters. “This is typical Congress policy—giving with one hand and taking away with the other,” he stated.

Rao also announced that the party has established a three-member committee to finalise the BJP candidate for the forthcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. The committee comprises former MLA M Dharma Rao, former MP Ramulu, and Komala Anjaneyulu. “We are confident of winning Jubilee Hills and are moving forward with full preparation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, several leaders and activists from the Muslim minority community in the Maheshwaram constituency formally joined the BJP in the presence of N Ramchander Rao and MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. Welcoming them with party scarves, Rao stated that the growing support from Muslim minorities reflects their trust in the development programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

State BJP chief spokesperson and media in-charge N V Subhash was also present at the induction ceremony. Rao concluded by emphasising that the BJP’s inclusive approach and focus on development are attracting diverse communities across Telangana.