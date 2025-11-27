BJP leader unravels Rs 6.29 lakh crore 'Hilt land scam'

Hyderabad: BJLP Leader and MLA Aleti Maheshwar accused the Congress government of having opened the door to what may be the biggest scam in the country, a Rs 6.29 lakh crore land scam involving 9,292 acres.

Addressing the media on Wednesday at the state party office, alleged that the Congress-led government in Telangana has orchestrated a massive land scam. He presented a PowerPoint presentation with supporting evidence, explaining what he termed the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) land scam. He claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his associates planned the scheme at Jubilee Hills Palace.

Reddy stated that GO No. 27, issued on November 22, facilitates the conversion of 22 industrial estates covering 9,292 acres into multi-zone areas. He alleged that the land is being handed over at just 30% of the SRO value, under the pretext of pollution and non-profitability of the estates.

According to him, the total value of the land exceeds Rs 6.30 lakh crore, an amount sufficient to clear the state’s debt and fund major development programmes.

He accused the government of looting public assets and perpetuating a kleptocratic regime. The lands, previously earmarked for industrial development and employment generation, are now being diverted for private interests, he said. Reddy claimed that CM Revanth Reddy had already sent his followers to negotiate with companies in these estates and questioned how the policy would benefit the people of Telangana.

Referring to a land auction in Kokapeta where land within ORR fetched Rs 137 crore per acre, Reddy argued that the current valuation is a deliberate undervaluation. He criticised the government for bypassing TGIIC rates and questioned the rationale behind allocating land at only 30% of the SRO value.

Reddy also raised concerns about environmental risks, asking whether any study had been conducted on the industrial waste and groundwater contamination in these areas before proposing residential conversion. He demanded public disclosure of the sub-committee’s composition and findings.

The BJP leader called for the immediate withdrawal of the Hilt Policy and cancellation of the GO, warning that the party would launch a statewide agitation if the government failed to act.

He demanded that Revanth Reddy explain to whom this public property is being handed over and why. He concluded by asserting that the BJP will fight until the scam is exposed and the guilty are brought to justice.