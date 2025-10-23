BJP leaders condemn firing on gau rakshak, demand swift justice

BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao strongly condemned the recent firing incident near Ghatkesar that took place during an attempt to halt illegal cattle transportation. The attack left local activist Sonu (Prashanth) critically injured; he is currently receiving treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

Ramchander Rao visited the hospital to inquire about the victim’s condition, assuring the family that the BJP would ensure Sonu receives the best possible medical care and extended the party’s full support for his recovery.

Speaking to the media late on Wednesday evening, Rao denounced the violence, calling it "unacceptable that someone who was acting in the interest of public welfare and animal protection should be met with such brutality.”

He demanded that the state government take swift and stringent action, stating, “Those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice without delay.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kishan Reddy also visited the injured activist and condemned the incident. Kishan Reddy, the Malkajgiri representative, alleged that since the Congress government assumed power, MIM leaders have been supporting "goons and mafia" engaged in illegal cattle smuggling. “Today's incident is the height of mafia ruling the roost. Earlier, goons challenged the police and now this incident,” he said. He added that the attack reflects the "direction of the government's thinking" and called for strict measures to prevent recurrence.

The incident has sparked outrage among local communities and BJP cadres, who view the attack as a serious threat to civic activism and public safety. Rao’s hospital visit and strong condemnation underscore the party’s commitment to protecting those working for lawful and peaceful causes.