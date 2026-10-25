BJP leaders pushed for strengthening grassroots presence

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal has issued a stern warning to the party’s state-level leaders, stating that those who fail to discharge their responsibilities should make way for others.

He stressed that Telangana extends beyond Hyderabad and urged leaders to strengthen their grassroots presence rather than confining themselves to the state party office.

Bansal held a meeting with MPs, MLAs and other party office-bearers at the state headquarters on Saturday. He expressed dissatisfaction over the implementation of programmes assigned by the party leadership and questioned how leaders could justify their positions if they failed to execute even two or three key programmes effectively.

Bansal emphasised that direct interaction with people at the grassroots level was more effective than organising large public meetings and delivering lengthy speeches. He suggested that informal interactions with small groups, including conversations over a cup of tea, could help leaders build stronger public connections.

He directed leaders aspiring to contest the upcoming elections to resign from their organisational posts and concentrate on strengthening their presence in their respective constituencies.

Bansal also announced that he would be based in Telangana and personally monitor party activities. He advised leaders to avoid unnecessary fanfare and focus on meaningful public engagement.

He instructed party leaders to promptly counter allegations made by opposition parties with facts and evidence. He also proposed organising seminars for young people to explain the party’s positions and engage with issues raised by Generation Z.

Stressing the importance of electoral preparedness, Bansal directed leaders to focus seriously on voter enrolment for the MLC elections and preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He called on the state leadership to intensify grassroots activities, ensure effective implementation of the party’s programmes and work collectively towards bringing the BJP to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections.