BJP MLA accuses CM of insulting India’s secular fabric

BJP Floor Leader in the Assembly and MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks allegedly made in reference to the Muslim community.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Maheshwar Reddy condemned the CM’s comments as divisive, unconstitutional and disrespectful to the democratic fabric of Telangana.

The BJP leader accused Revanth Reddy of indulging in communal appeasement by suggesting that Muslims owe their dignity and existence to the Congress party. “Such statements insult the legacy of India’s secularism and the contributions of all communities to the nation’s progress,” Maheshwar Reddy said.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister’s remarks were aimed at polarising voters ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election and warned that such rhetoric could damage social harmony. “No party has the right to claim ownership over any community’s identity or dignity,” he added.

Maheshwar Reddy also criticised the Congress government’s governance record, pointing to unfulfilled promises and deteriorating civic conditions in urban constituencies. He called on voters to reject divisive politics and support the BJP’s development-oriented agenda.

The MLA emphasised that the BJP stands for inclusive growth and national unity, and accused the Congress of exploiting minority sentiments for electoral gain. He urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of the CM’s remarks and initiate appropriate action.

He called the people of Jubilee Hills and Telangana to vote for change and uphold democratic values. Maheshwar Reddy reiterated that the BJP would continue to expose the failures of the Congress government and work towards a more equitable and transparent administration.