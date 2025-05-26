BJP MLA raises questions over govt footing repair bills for Kaleshwaram proj

Hyderabad: Sirpur MLA Dr Palavai Harish Babu questioned whether the government would cover the costs of renovation and repairs for the Kaleshwaram project.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the BJP Chief Whip Dr Palavai Harish Babu posed the question to Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. “On one hand, there is a discussion about corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. On the other hand, contractors have sent a letter to the government requesting that it bear the entire cost of the renovation, which raises many doubts,” he added. He noted that two days ago, L&T-PES, the construction company behind the Medigadda Barrage, and APCONS, the construction company for the Annaram Barrage, wrote to the government asking for the full cost of renovation for Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram barrages in Kaleshwaram to be covered.

The contractors have indicated that conducting tests as per the NDSA recommendations on the barrages will cost up to Rs 40 crore, which they want the government to cover. This is evidence of the government’s incompetence, he said.

While the Chief Minister and the Irrigation Minister claim they will eliminate irregularities and corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and recover wasted government funds, it is absurd that the contractors are expecting the government to cover the restoration costs.

Further, reports indicate that the final bill for Annaram and Sundilla is Rs 176 crore, and the contractor has demanded Rs. 4.5 crore for work completed according to NDSA recommendations, along with a bank guarantee of Rs 43 crore.

If the government covers the entire restoration cost without addressing the corruption in Kaleshwaram, it would be an additional burden on the people. The reconstruction of the seventh block in Kaleshwaram and the repairs of the Sundilla and Annaram barrages, as per the NDSA report, is estimated to cost an additional Rs 10,000 crore. He asked if the government would bear this entire cost. The final bill for the Medigadda barrage has not yet been approved. The government should refrain from rushing to pay this final bill until the restoration of Kaleshwaram is complete. Irrigation Minister Sri Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the irrigation department currently pays Rs 16,000 crore annually for loans and interest.

He said that if the restoration costs for Kaleshwaram fall on the government, “there is a risk of the state going bankrupt.” he said.

“On behalf of the BJP legislature and party, we demand that the government take action against the corruption in Kaleshwaram and recover funds from the responsible contractors and the leaders of the previous government,” he said.