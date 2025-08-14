BJP mobilising its cadre for relief efforts, says Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: With heavy rains continuing to batter Telangana, BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao has called upon party workers to actively participate in relief operations to safeguard lives and property. In a statement issued today, Rao said the party is mobilizing its cadre across the state to assist with emergency measures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts in Telangana, warning of potential flooding, traffic disruptions, sewage overflow, and power outages. The situation remains critical, especially in low-lying and riverbank areas.

Following the IMD alerts on Wednesday, Rao emphasized that the BJP is prepared to support relief efforts statewide and has instructed party workers to engage in immediate assistance activities. These include relocating residents from vulnerable zones to safer locations, distributing food and drinking water, providing medical aid, and helping the elderly and children affected by the rains.