BJP MPs counter govt stance on Kancha Gachibowli lands

Hyderabad: Three BJP MPs from Telangana submitted a letter to the Central Empowered Committee on Thursday, expressing their objections to the stance taken by the State government regarding the allotment of land to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in the united state of Andhra Pradesh.

The MPs – Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Chevella), L Raghunandan Rao (Medak), and Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri) – noted in their letter that the UoH was established under the Six-Point Formula and the University of Hyderabad Act of 1974. Initially, in 1975, the Andhra Pradesh government allocated 2,300 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to the university, designated to a Special Officer.

However, over time, portions of this land have been assigned to other agencies. As of November 20, 2012, the then District Collector of Ranga Reddy district confirmed that 2,185.07 acres remained available to the university, including 400 acres previously allocated to IMG Bharat.

In contrast to this confirmation, the State government has adopted a different position, leading to encroachments on land originally belonging to the UoH.

The MPs urged the committee to take measures to protect the land in the interest of the education system and the University of Hyderabad.