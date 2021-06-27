BJP party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses TRS of using official machinery to win Huzurabad bypoll

Hyderabad : The State leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party accused the ruling TRS of misusing the official machinery to win the Huzurabad bypoll.

Adding that TRS Ministers and leaders were playing opportunistic politics, party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other TRS leaders for misleading people and accusing the Centre of depriving Telangana its share of river water.

"Earlier, the TRS chief declared waging a war against the Centre on the issue of new farm laws. But, he did not come out of his farmhouse. Now, he again wanted to do the same on the issue of Krishna waters. But, in the first meeting on Krishna waters held by the Centre, the TRS chief had agreed to 299 tmc ft of water share for Telangana as against its due share of 555 tmc ft. How many crores had he taken to give up the interests of Telangana?" Bandi asked.

Stepping up his tirade against the TRS leaders, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao pooh-poohed the TRS leaders whipping up passions in the name of Telangana sentiment. He also reminded TRS MLA Balka Suman that he was not the lone person who fought for separate Telangana, but, 1,200 young people had sacrificed their lives for the Statehood movement.

Meanwhile, back in Huzurabad, former Health Minister Eatala Rajender took strong exception to the TRS misusing official machinery, and the police harassing his supporters. At several places, people have objected to police from the intelligence wing following Eatala, his supporters and his wife Jamuna on a door-to-door campaign and collecting the names of people whom they met. The people openly demanded the persons who claimed to be cops from the intelligence wing to show their identity cards.

When they showed the identity cards, the supporters of Eatala picked up arguments with them demanding as to what right they have to collect the names of people suspecting the cops were deployed by the TRS for surveillance over those supporting the former Health Minister.