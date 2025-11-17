BJP pays grand homage to tribal icon Birsa Munda

Hyderabad: The state capital witnessed a significant commemoration on Sunday as the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda was celebrated with a special programme at Tank Bund. The event, organised by the BJP Telangana unit and its Girijan Morcha, drew party leaders, workers and members of the public in large numbers.

BJP State unit President N. Ramchander Rao, along with Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, paid floral tributes on the occasion.

Following the homage, a massive rally was taken out from the Vivekananda statue to the Komaram Bheem statue, symbolising unity and respect for tribal icons, who fought for justice and freedom.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramchander Rao announced that the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda would be observed throughout the year under the banner of Gaurav Diwas. He emphasised that in states governed by the BJP and NDA coalition, the anniversary is being celebrated officially, while in non-BJP states, the party itself is organising events to honour the tribal hero.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy attended the programme as chief guests, underscoring the national importance of the celebrations. The rally, organised by the BJP’s Girijan Morcha, highlighted the contributions of tribal leaders and sought to inspire greater awareness of their sacrifices.

Birsa Munda, born in 1875, became a legendary figure in India’s freedom struggle. At just 25 years of age, he led a powerful resistance against the British colonial administration, fighting for tribal rights and dignity. His movement not only challenged oppressive policies but also laid the foundation for tribal assertion in India’s independence narrative.

The Hyderabad event was organised as part of the nationwide celebrations of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking a reminder of Birsa Munda’s enduring legacy. By honouring him alongside figures like Swami Vivekananda and Komaram Bheem, the BJP sought to highlight the interconnected struggles for social justice, spiritual awakening and national freedom. The celebrations reflected both reverence for history and a call to continue safeguarding the rights of marginalised communities, Rao said.