BJP pays rich tributes to Bangaru Laxman

Hyderabad: The State BJP paid rich tributes to the former Union Minister and former BJP National President Bangaru Laxman’s 86th birth anniversary.

BJP State Organisational General Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari, BJP SC Morcha State President Kondeti Sridhar, BJP SC Morcha National Secretary S. Kumar, along with senior leaders Chinta Sambamurthy praised Laxman’s services.

Kondeti Sridhar addressed the gathering, stating, “Bangaru Laxman’s wife and daughter, Bangaru Shruti, are committed to public service on behalf of the BJP. Let us remember the contributions of Bangaru Laxman and strive to follow in his footsteps. His work was instrumental in uplifting the SC and ST communities. It is our responsibility to continue his ideals.”

BJP SC Morcha National Secretary S Kumar added, “During a meeting in Nagpur chaired by Vajpayee, Bangaru Laxman eloquently addressed issues faced by oppressed communities in our country. He initiated a special discussion on SC classification and helped prepare a draft resolution that became part of the ‘Nagpur Declaration.’ Regardless of the positions he held, he rendered exceptional services to the party, and his principles continue to inspire BJP workers.

Senior leader Chinta Sambamurthy remarked, “Bangaru Laxman earned a significant place in the country’s politics, fighting uncompromisingly for democratic values.”