BJP releases chargesheet of ‘6 lies, 66 frauds’ of Congress

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has released a detailed charge sheet against the ruling Congress government, which is set to complete one year in power on December 7.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy unveiled the charge sheet with the theme "Six Lies and 66 Frauds" concerning the promises made by Congress to the people of Telangana to gain power. He stated that the Congress had convinced the public it would bring change but has since betrayed them by failing to deliver on its electoral promises even after one year in office.

Kishan Reddy asserted that Congress has faced immense disrepute within this short period due to its failure to fulfil its commitments. He highlighted that the Congress had promised to deliver six guarantees within 100 days of taking power, as well as the other assurances outlined in its election manifesto within a year. Although Congress circulated a signed letter from Congress MP Sonia Gandhi to every home in Telangana, it has failed to fulfil even one of the 66 promises made, he pointed out.

The TS BJP chief charged that the Congress is following the same path as the BRS, which the public ousted due to its anti-people and dictatorial regime. The Congress had promised good governance and "Indiramma Rajyam," but, those who question the government's failures and anti-people policies face illegal arrests and police violence.

"The government is seizing the lands of poor farmers under the guise of land acquisition while demolishing homes of the poor in the name of HYDRA, in disguise of rejuvenating the Musi River," he said.

Also, it is launching attacks on unemployed job seekers in the state. Gurukul and government schools have experienced repeated incidents of food poisoning. The Congress has inflicted more misery on the people in this one year than the BRS did in its ten years of rule. Against this backdrop, the BJP has decided to release the charge sheet, against the Congress government. The detailed document elaborates on the government's failure to deliver its promises, made to farmers, youth, women, pensioners, and auto drivers. It also highlights the government's inability to take action against land grabbers, noting that not a single brick has been laid, for the construction of Indiramma houses for the poor in the past year. While government employees have not received their pending DAs, unemployed individuals have been neglected, and promised salary hikes for Anganwadi teachers remain unfulfilled.

Terming the Congress's performance as a letdown for every section of society, Kishan Reddy stated, "The Congress has backstabbed the OBCs, EBCs, STs, and SCs." Other failures mentioned include not scrapping pending penalties on property and house taxes in municipalities, municipal corporations, and village panchayats. Similarly, the government has failed to distribute rice to white ration card holders, implementing the same neglect seen during the BRS’s ten years of governance, as not a single white ration card has been issued in the past year. The Congress has also failed to strengthen local bodies as envisioned under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had gone to Delhi 29 times in 11 months, focusing primarily on political concerns rather than resolving the public's problems. The charge sheet also highlights the deterioration of law and order, inefficiency in managing state finances, and the further plunge into a debt trap as significant issues under the current administration.