BJP releases five ad films on 9 years of CM KCR rule
Highlights
- Films meant to create awareness among people
- Each film highlights injustices caused to farmers, the unemployed, Dalits and women
Hyderabad: BJP senior leader NV Subhash on Friday said that the party launched the "Salu Dora-Selavu Dora" campaign in protest against the 9-year rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in June last year.
To create more awareness among people on the anti-people and dictatorial governance of BRS under CM KCR, "five ad films have been released on Friday," he added. The films highlight the injustice caused to farmers and Dalits, delays in government job recruitments, and atrocities against women in the state. The films have already got good traction from the people. The issues highlighted have become points of discussion among a large number of people in the state, he said.
