BJP rips into Congress’ vision of a Metropolitan City

Telangana BJP on Friday opposed the Congress government’s decision to expand the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by merging 27 local bodies located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The move, according to the government, is aimed at creating a Metropolitan City, but the BJP has termed it detrimental to public interest.

Addressing the media on Friday at the state party office, BJP President N Ramchander Rao declared that the party rejects the merger of 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations into GHMC. He argued that decentralisation is essential for effective administration, while centralisation would only complicate governance and harm citizens. Prior to the press meet, Rao held discussions with BJP corporators and senior leaders to deliberate on the issue.

Rao pointed out that the merger would bring over two crore people under GHMC’s jurisdiction. He stressed that the corporation, already cash-strapped, lacks the infrastructure and resources to manage such a massive population. “This move will only result in higher taxes for residents of the newly merged areas,” he warned.

Highlighting the existing challenges faced by municipalities, Rao noted that many are struggling with poor sanitation, damaged roads, drainage issues, ineffective waste management and neglected streetlights and water works.

“Merging these bodies into GHMC will not solve these problems. Instead, it will make administration more difficult and citizens’ needs harder to meet,” he said.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government of adopting Tughlaq-like policies reminiscent of the previous BRS regime. He criticised the decision for being taken without public consultation or an all-party meeting, alleging that it was motivated by the interests of the real estate mafia rather than genuine governance.

Rao further claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration is prioritising real estate activities over public welfare, citing the controversial Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy, which involves transferring over 9,000 acres of land.

Terming the merger “politically motivated, unscientific, and illogical,” Rao demanded that the Congress government immediately withdraw the proposal. He emphasised that the BJP would continue to oppose the move both inside and outside the legislature.

BJP MLCs Anji Reddy and Malka Komaraiah, state vice president Banda Karthika Reddy, chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subhash, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, GHMC floor leader Shankar Yadav, deputy floor leader Radha Dheeraj Reddy and Narasimha Reddy, attended to showcase the party’s united stand against the merger.