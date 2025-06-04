BJP SC/ST Morcha urges action against 17 private engg colleges

Hyderabad: BJP SC and ST Morcha leaders on Tuesday staged a protest and presented a representation to the Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy seeking the council’s intervention on the private engineering colleges collecting exuberant fees from the students.

They highlighted the serious issue where 17 prominent private engineering colleges in Telangana are illegally selling B Category (Management Quota) and C Category (NRI Quota) seats for crores of rupees, in violation of current government regulations.

They called for an immediate inquiry and strict action against these colleges, which have commodified education.

BJP ST Morcha State president, Dr Kalyan Nayak and SC Morcha State President Kondeti Sridhar met with Prof V Balakista Reddy and submitted a representation explaining in detail how several private engineering colleges in the state are charging SC/ST students between Rs 10-15 lakh for seats without adhering to the minimum reservation norms.

Later, addressing the media, they demanded stringent action against administrators who exploit students and violate regulations.

The leaders emphasised that if the practice of turning education into a business and neglecting the needs of economically disadvantaged SC/ST students does not cease immediately, the BJP ST and SC Morchas will organise state-wide protests soon.