BJP seeks Telangana High Court stay on SIT notices

Hyderabad: The State BJP, represented by its general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy on Friday filed an interim application in WP 39767/2022, TRS MLAs poaching case, seeking stay on notice u/s 41 A Cr PC issued by SIT to Bommarabettu Laxmi Janardhana Santosh, national general secretary (org), BJP, r/o Bengaluru and its further proceedings.



The interim application submitted that pursuant to the orders of the Telangana High Court, SIT has begun investigation and has been trying to extract names of individuals from the accused who are no way concerned with cr. no. 455 in the file of Moinabad police.

The party submitted that on November 17 we have learned through some media channels that summons are being issued to several persons, including petitioner party functionaries, in connection with crime no. 455. It was reported that their names have been allegedly disclosed by the accused. It is pertinent to mention herein that in spite of the direction passed in WA no. 749, the names disclosed by the accused are being leaked in the media channels which evidently shows lack of transparency and probity in investigation.

It mentioned that SIT has been issuing notices to party functionaries who are in no way concerned with cr. no. 455 without any prudence and harassing them under the guise of investigation.

"We believe that the names have been forcibly implicated through the accused. There is every apprehension that persons who have been served summons would be subjected to harassment and ill-treatment".

"As per the HC directions in WA no. 749, the single judge would be monitoring the investigation. But completely overlooking the same, the IO has issued notices in haste without even obtaining prior permission which is highly illegal and improper."

The party alleged that the procedure adopted s nothing but over-reaching the order passed by the court. It said if interim order is not granted, then there would be irreparable hardship rendering fair investigation a casualty. The notices issued by SIT are without any basis and just to harass, humiliate and tarnish the image of the petitioner and its functionaries.

The petitioner submitted before the bench to stay the arbitrary and illegal notices issued by SIT. The case may be heard by the division bench soon.

HC advocates' protest continues

The Telangana High Court Advocates' Association on Friday passed a resolution at a meeting held at HC Bar Association that HC advocates will abstain from work till till the recall of recommendation of Supreme Court collegium transferring Justice Abhishek Reddy to the Patna HC.

Addressing the meeting, Bar association president Verose Raghunath expressed agony over the action of the collegium that

"why has the High Court of Telangana is being targeted..?

He recalled that Justices Ramachandra Rao, Amarnath Goud and other eminent and sincere judges of the High Court were transferred without any transparency.

Raghunath informed that some of the Advocates argued that this matter is concerned with the Judges, why should the Advocates interfere and come out.

Raghunath said the lawyers community should raise voice of the voiceless. The CJI DY Chandrachud has given an appointment to the THCAA delegates on Saturday. They will submit a representation to him to recall Justice A. Abhishek Reddy.

THCAA secretary Jalli Narender, executive committee members, senior advocates attended the meeting.