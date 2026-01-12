BJP State chief honoured with Swami Vivekananda Excellence Award 2026

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State unit President N Ramachander Rao was conferred with the prestigious Swami Vivekananda Excellence Award 2026 during a ceremony organised by the Telangana Medhavi Forum (TIF) at his residence on Saturday. The event marked the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and was attended by academicians, social activists, and political leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s role in projecting the greatness of Sanatana Dharma on the global stage. He urged the youth of India to draw inspiration from Vivekananda’s life and dedicate themselves to building a united and progressive nation. “Young people must adopt Vivekananda as their role model and contribute to the integrity and development of the country,” he said.

Telangana Medhavi Forum State President Dr Raj Narayan Mudiraj called upon youth to fight against corruption, lawlessness and social evils. He stressed that the teachings of Vivekananda remain relevant in guiding society towards justice and moral strength. National environmentalist and educationist Dr Lion Komatireddy Gopal Reddy echoed similar sentiments, stating that youth form the strong foundation of tomorrow’s India.

The award recognised Rao’s 45 years of continuous service in student and youth organisations, his contributions as a prominent High Court lawyer, and his efforts in conducting legal awareness camps for thousands of citizens. His steady rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party, culminating in his current role as State President, was lauded as a testament to his dedication and leadership.

The felicitation ceremony was marked by the presentation of a garland, shawl, and memento to Rao. The award was formally handed over by Dr Raj Narayan Mudiraj, accompanied by TIF Secretary Professor Mohammed Akhter Ali, Osmania University Assistant Professor of Public Administration Dr Raviteja Chauhan, educationists, and TIF Coordinator G. Venugopal.

The Swami Vivekananda Excellence Award 2026, given to one distinguished individual from Telangana each year, was described as a fitting recognition of his lifelong dedication to education, law, and politics.