BJP state chief to go on a 2-day southern TG tour from today

Hyderabad: BJP state chief N Ramchander Rao will begin a two-day tour of the united Mahabubnagar district on July 26 and 27. This tour will cover key locations across Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool districts.

Following his previous tours in Nalgonda and Medak, this trip aims to strengthen the party’s presence in Southern Telangana. The itinerary is designed to enhance party outreach, engage with grassroots communities, and gather insights from various societal groups ahead of the local body elections.

On the first day, Ramchander Rao will visit Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet. Party leaders and members will organize welcome ceremonies at Shadnagar, Balangar, and Jadcharla. He is scheduled to offer puja at a temple in Mahabubnagar at 1 PM and participate in a community meeting.

Following this, party workers will extend their reception to him in Marikal and Narayanpet, which will include another temple visit and interaction with community leaders at 5 PM. He will stay overnight in Gadwal.

On the second day of his tour, he will cover Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool. He will address the media in Gadwal at 8 AM and engage with community members, intellectuals, and activists at 8:30 AM.

Later, party leaders and workers will welcome him in Pebberu. In Wanaparthy, he will hold discussions with local thought leaders. He will participate in a party meeting in Bijinapalli, Nagarkurnool, and address the media again from 3 to 3:30 PM on the second day of his tour.