BJP takes a swipe at Cong govt for leaving farmers high and dry

Hyderabad: BJP State vice president Chintala Ramachandra Reddy has criticised the BRS and Congress governments for their lack of concern regarding the challenges faced by farmers in the state.

Addressing the media on Monday, he stated that the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s government and the current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government neglected the farmers of the state. He claimed that approximately 30 lakh tonnes of paddy have been damaged, and tragically, three farmers have committed suicide due to their losses.

Among these farmers are 51-year-old Gugguloth Kishan from Mahabubnagar district, Uppala Venkanna from Annaram village in Suryapet, and Yadagiri from Weldi village in Jangaon. He claimed that since the Congress party took power, 442 farmers have lost their lives. Ramachandra Reddy further noted that the central government has set a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,320 for paddy. However, he criticised the state government for failing to support farmers adequately, stating that agricultural officials are not providing the necessary assistance and that there is a lack of proper procurement for their produce. He recalled the Congress party’s promises made in the Warangal Declaration to offer bonuses for ten different types of crops, asserting that the state government has not fulfilled these commitments.

Further, he pointed out that the state has not implemented the central government’s crop insurance scheme, leaving farmers without protection and in distress. In contrast to Telangana, Ramachandra Reddy highlighted that the Chief Minister of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is providing farmers with solar power systems, 24-hour electricity, and water. On the other hand, the Telangana Congress government has not offered similar support. Due to poor crop planning by the government and despite prior warnings about the monsoon, farmers continue to suffer losses, he added. He also mentioned that the Congress party had promised a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal but has yet to implement it.

Furthermore, he indicated that the central government is providing all necessary funds for purchasing every crop grown by farmers, including costs for sacks, bags, transportation, and three months of interest. Despite this, the state government has not procured the 30 lakh tonnes of paddy, complicating the lives of farmers even further.