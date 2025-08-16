BJP Telangana celebrates 79th I-Day with patriotic fervour, zeal

Hyderabad: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with grandeur and patriotic spirit at the BJP Telangana State Office in Hyderabad. The event was marked by the hoisting of the national flag by BJP Telangana State President N. Ramchandra Rao who paid tribute to the martyrs and freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India’s independence.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended the ceremony as the chief guest, alongside a host of senior party leaders, including General Secretaries Dr. Kasam Venkateswarlu and Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, Vice Presidents Gangidi Manohar Reddy, Dr. N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Yendala Lakshminarayana, Sankineni Venkateswara Rao, MLC Anji Reddy, and several former MLAs, MPs, and office bearers. Dr. Shilpa Reddy delivered the vote of thanks.

Addressing the occasion, N. Ramchandra Rao extended heartfelt greetings to citizens across the nation and abroad. Marking his first flag-hoisting ceremony as State President, he reflected on the legacy of past leaders, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort for the 12th consecutive time, setting a record for the longest Independence Day speech from the historic site.

He emphasized that India’s freedom was earned through immense sacrifice, citing heroes like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Rajguru, Sukhdev, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Rao urged the youth to honor these sacrifices by striving toward their dreams and contributing to national progress.

Highlighting India’s transformation under Prime Minister Modi, he noted that the country had become the world’s fourth-largest economy.

He recalled the resilience shown during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, especially during the Pokhran nuclear tests, and praised the current government’s reforms and infrastructure development.

Rao called for a revival of the Swadeshi spirit, encouraging citizens to buy indigenous products and reduce plastic usage to protect the environment. He lauded India’s global outreach, including vaccine diplomacy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rao warned against divisive politics and urged citizens to uphold constitutional values. “Let us stand united, honor our freedom fighters, and build a Young India, Naya Bharat,” he said.