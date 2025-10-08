BJP Telangana chief accuses Cong govt of neglecting Valmiki community

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao has strongly criticized the Congress-led state government for allegedly neglecting the welfare of communities associated with Maharshi Valmiki’s legacy.

Speaking at a function organized to commemorate Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti at the BJP state headquarters, on Tuesday, Rao paid floral tributes to the revered sage and highlighted his enduring contributions to Indian society. The event, organized by the BJP SC Morcha, drew attention to the teachings of Maharshi Valmiki, whom Rao described as a guiding force for humanity on the paths of truth, righteousness, justice, and morality. He asserted that despite the Valmiki community being part of the Backward Classes, the state government has failed to address their basic needs and recognition.

Rao shared a recent incident involving two Boyar Valmiki brothers from Gadwal who approached him with grievances that the local MRO office was refusing to issue caste certificates to members of their community. Calling the situation “unjust,” he demanded immediate intervention from the government to resolve such issues and ensure the welfare of Valmiki-Boyar communities.

The BJP chief also challenged the Congress government’s claims of working for the welfare of BCs, SCs, and STs, stating that the ground reality paints a different picture. He pointed out that welfare hostels and Gurukul educational institutions across the state are facing severe infrastructural and operational challenges.

According to Rao, approximately 6.70 lakh students are currently enrolled in Gurukul institutions, many of whom are suffering due to inadequate food provisions and unsafe building conditions. He noted that a majority of SC, ST, and BC hostels and Gurukuls are functioning out of rented premises, and landlords have begun locking these buildings due to unpaid rent arrears by the government.

Rao demanded that the Congress government release sufficient funds to ensure basic amenities and infrastructure in Gurukul institutions and hostels, particularly for marginalized communities. He emphasized that educational equity and student welfare must be prioritized to uphold social justice.

The Valmiki Jayanti function was attended by several prominent BJP leaders including State General Secretary Vemula Ashok, SC Morcha National Secretary S. Kumar, and SC Morcha State President Kanthikiran, among others.