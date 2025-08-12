BJP Telangana gears up for grand Tiranga Yatra celebrations

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana unit has announced elaborate arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, with an emphasis on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Tiranga Yatras across the state.

State BJP president N. Ramchander Rao, addressing the media on Monday, said that the Government of India has been promoting the Har Ghar Tiranga program nationwide for the past five years. This year marks the sixth consecutive year of the initiative. The program encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and participate in activities that foster a spirit of patriotism.

“In Telangana, we are organizing these events on a massive scale with the participation of state government bodies, voluntary organizations, educational institutions, and other groups,” Rao said, adding that preparations are already underway in every district and mandal.

A state-level committee was formed under the leadership of the BJP Telangana State Vice President, Dr. Manohar Reddy, to oversee the Independence Day events. The committee includes MLAs Palvai Harish Babu, party spokesperson Rani Rudrama, BJYM state president Mahender Chevella, and MLC Malka Komuraiah. They will coordinate a series of programs in the run-up to August 15.

One of the major highlights will be the Tiranga Rally scheduled for August 14 on Necklace Road in Hyderabad. The rally, expected to draw over 15,000 college students, will be part of a larger series of events across all mandals. The BJP has set an ambitious target of hoisting the tricolour on 14 lakh households across Telangana, with the flags to be lowered respectfully on the evening of August 15.

In addition to the rallies, the party will mark Partition Remembrance Day on August 14 with demonstrations, hall meetings, and commemorative programs in all districts. Rao emphasised that these initiatives aim to educate younger generations about the history of India’s freedom struggle, the sacrifices made by countless individuals, and the tragic events surrounding the country’s partition.

“I appeal to every citizen to take part in these programs, rising above politics, caste, creed, and region, and join hands in celebrating the spirit of our independence,” Rao urged.

With an array of cultural, educational, and patriotic events planned, Telangana is set to witness grand celebrations, reinforcing the ideals of unity, freedom, and national pride in the days leading up to Independence Day, he said.