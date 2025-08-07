BJP terms Revanth’s BC dharna as ‘political stunt’

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Wednesday termed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s so-called “BCs Dharna” in Delhi a political stunt that failed to garner either public support or the backing of Congress’ top leadership. Notably, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi gave the event a miss, raising serious questions about the sincerity of the party’s commitment to Backward Classes.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge N.V. Subash questioned the political relevance of the dharna when even the Congress high command chose to stay away.

“Despite the Telangana CM, his deputy, and state Congress president ferrying supporters to Delhi in a special train, it ended up being a damp squib,” he said.

According to reports, only a handful of Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Digvijay Singh, attended the protest. Subash alleged that the real motive behind the demand for 42% reservation for BCs was to eventually carve out a 10% share for minority Muslims, betraying the trust of the state’s BC population.

He further slammed the Congress for its historical apathy towards BC welfare, reminding the public of how the Congress sidelined the Mandal Commission report during its regime at the Centre. “If Revanth Reddy is truly concerned about BC empowerment, why didn’t he appoint more BC leaders in his Cabinet or offer the Chief Minister’s post to a BC leader?” he questioned.

The BJP leader also accused Revanth Reddy of indulging in petty politics by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BC credentials. “He has reduced himself to the level of Congress leaders who thrive on lies and misinformation,” Subash said.

Reiterating the BJP’s commitment to social justice, Subash said that unlike Congress, the BJP has consistently empowered BCs, OBCs, SCs, and STs — both at the Centre and in BJP-ruled states — with several BC leaders elevated to the post of Chief Minister and Union Ministers.