BJP to hold Tiranga Yatras across state from May 17

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP will hold Tiranga Yatras across the state to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor. During a meeting to prepare for this event, a state-level committee was formed, which includes Telangana BJP State General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu, State Secretaries S Prakash Reddy and Kolli Madhavi, senior leader N Gautam Rao, and state spokesperson Solanki Srinivas.

Kasam Venkateswarlu announced that the programme will be held at 5 PM on May 17 from Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund. It is organised in collaboration with the Citizens Forum for National Security.

The Yatra aims to honour the brave soldiers who fought and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor, as well as all Indian soldiers currently serving in the armed forces. Tiranga Yatras are scheduled at all district headquarters on May 18, 19, and 20, and in all municipalities and assembly constituencies on May 21, 22, and 23. He urged all residents of Telangana to participate in the Tiranga Yatra, to salute Indian soldiers, to strengthen PM Modi’s leadership, and to take a vow to eradicate terrorism with determination.