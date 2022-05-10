BJP to make most of Shah's Tukkuguda visit

Hyderabad: The state BJP is making all arrangements to hold a mammoth public meeting at Tukkuguda when Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be visiting the state on May 14.

The BJP wants to turn the meeting into a show of strength by mobilising about five lakh people ahead of the TRS which is also contemplating to hold a public meeting with the same purpose soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting the state on May 14 to mark the completion of one month of padayatra by state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The phase-II of the Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangram Yatra is slated to culminate in Maheshwaram constituency and the state chief wanted the meeting to be historic one.

According to sources, the party leaders, corporators of GHMC and the contested candidates in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were asked to mobilise people from their divisions. Party leaders said that each of the corporators has been asked to get at least 20 per cent from a polling booth to make the meeting a huge success.

The state chief had a meeting with the party corporators to discuss the issue. He told them to ensure at least 5,000 members from each constituency were brought to the meeting. The party leaders said that Amit Shah would be giving a strong counter to the allegations being made against the Union Government by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay had a tele-conference with the booth level presidents on Tuesday. He said that the meeting at Tukkuguda would usher a change in the Telangana politics as people of the state have decided to give an opportunity to BJP. "You are the real bosses for BJP, don't get afraid of the cases, and fight with the TRS," he said. Sanjay asked the leaders to use social media liberally to reach out to people.