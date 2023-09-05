  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BJP to receive candidates’ applications from 10 am to 4 pm daily till Sept 10

BJP to receive candidates’ applications from 10 am to 4 pm daily till Sept 10
x
Highlights

State BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy on Monday said that a counter has been set up for receiving applications from party aspirants who want to contest at the State Office in Nampally.

Hyderabad: State BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy on Monday said that a counter has been set up for receiving applications from party aspirants who want to contest at the State Office in Nampally.

He said while the process will continue till September 10, registration of applications will be done every day from 10 am to 4 pm. The programme of accepting applications will continue with former members of the legislative council Ranga Reddy, former deputy mayor Subhash Chander and State executive Dasari Mallesham.

Reddy said there was an unexpected response to contest on behalf of the party. He said a screening committee has been formed to examine the applications. The applicants are expected to fill in their details, like name, from where they have competed in the past? details of responsibilities currently being held in the party. After processing applications at State party level, the process of distributing the list from the State committee to the national committee will continue, before finalising it. he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X