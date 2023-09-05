Live
- Low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal: Heavy rain forecast for 5 days
- 819 gms of gold seized at Shamshabad airport
- Decorative streetlights to give new look to Vijayawada
- ISKCON to celebrate Janmashtami for 3 days
- TTD postpones supply of sticks to devotees
- MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy releases water from Velikallu project
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain throws traffic into a tizzy netizens livid over collapse of infra
- Vijayawada: Durga temple gets Rs 3.12 cr Hundi income
- Special pujas mark Pavitrotsavams
- BJP set to clinch power in Telangana
Just In
BJP to receive candidates’ applications from 10 am to 4 pm daily till Sept 10
State BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy on Monday said that a counter has been set up for receiving applications from party aspirants who want to contest at the State Office in Nampally.
He said while the process will continue till September 10, registration of applications will be done every day from 10 am to 4 pm. The programme of accepting applications will continue with former members of the legislative council Ranga Reddy, former deputy mayor Subhash Chander and State executive Dasari Mallesham.
Reddy said there was an unexpected response to contest on behalf of the party. He said a screening committee has been formed to examine the applications. The applicants are expected to fill in their details, like name, from where they have competed in the past? details of responsibilities currently being held in the party. After processing applications at State party level, the process of distributing the list from the State committee to the national committee will continue, before finalising it. he added.