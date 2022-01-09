BJP to up the ante against TRS govt

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha National president K Laxman on Saturday slammed the TRS led state government and alleged that the State government led by the ruling party was arresting their party leaders in order to hide the failures of the state government.

Speaking to media persons, he made it clear that they would continue to fight against the State government irrespective of their arrests and criminal Cases. He claimed that they were holding their party meetings by following Covid rules. Stating that the separate Telangana state agitation began with mulki rules, he said that the recent GO No. 317 by the State government had created a similar situation that prevailed in the state after the enforcement of the mulki rules. He said that they were forced to fight for their local status like they fought after the enforcement of the mulki rules.

He alleged that the districts of the state were created in an unscientific manner. He also alleged that there were political objectives behind the division of the districts from 10 districts to 33 districts and added that the political objectives had now become a curse for the employees of the State government. Targeting the Chief Secretary of the State, Somesh Kumar, he alleged that the CS was transferring the employees by sitting amid the four walls of his office.