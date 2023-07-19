BJP unites for a heartwarming tiffin box gathering

RANGAREDDY : A special gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took place near the Elikatta Bhawani Mata Temple in Farooqnagar mandal, Shadnagar constituency. The event, known as the tiffin box gathering, was organised as per the party’s call, and it brought together top leaders under the chairmanship of BJP Assembly Convener, Dr. Tanguturi Vijay Kumar.

The unique aspect of this gathering was that all the leaders brought tiffin boxes filled with homemade delicacies from their respective homes.

The event served as a platform for the leaders to strengthen personal acquaintances and share heartfelt greetings while also discussing the challenges and hardships they faced in their personal lives.

Several prominent BJP members participated in the gathering, including Srivardhan Reddy and Ande Babaiah, who are BJP state executive members. District officials such as Depalle Ashok Goud, Kammari Bhupala Chari, and Kakkunuru Venkatesh Gupta, senior leaders like Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy and, youth leaders AP Mithun Reddy were also present.

The event was marked by a warm and congenial atmosphere as leaders exchanged stories, shared personal experiences, and fostered a sense of unity and solidarity. It served as a testament to the strong bond and camaraderie among BJP leaders, transcending their political roles.