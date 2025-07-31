BJP urges State govt to enact Advocates Protection Act

Hyderabad: Amid growing concern over the safety of legal professionals, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao called upon the Congress-led state government to introduce an “Advocates Protection Act.” Speaking at a gathering organised by the Kothagudem Bar Association on Wednesday, Rao emphasised that incidents of violence and intimidation against advocates have been rising across the state, warranting urgent legislative intervention.

Rao stated that soon after assuming charge as party president, he formally wrote to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, citing examples from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where similar Acts are already in force. “We have also submitted a memorandum to the Governor pressing for immediate implementation,” he noted.

Highlighting the legacy of lawyers in India’s independence struggle and regional movements, including Telangana’s statehood movement, Rao underscored the pivotal role played by advocates in social and political transformation. “Their contribution is deeply woven into our history and democracy,” he said.

Rao also touched upon the evolving nature of politics, urging citizens with a strong public service intent to enter political life. “Politics should be a platform for service, not profit,” he remarked. Expressing concern over the influx of wealthy individuals and real estate magnates into public office, he said that over 250 sitting MPs in Parliament hail from legal backgrounds—a testimony to the strength of advocacy in public affairs.

During the program, the Kothagudem Bar Association, led by its President Lakkeneni Satyanarayana, submitted a memorandum to Rao outlining key demands. These included the establishment of a family court, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Special Court, and a labour court at Bhadradri Kothagudem. The association also called for the extension of the health card scheme to newly enrolled advocates and an increase in medical insurance coverage from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per family.

The event concluded with calls for better representation of legal professionals in policymaking and stronger institutional safeguards to ensure their protection and well-being.