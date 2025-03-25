BJP urges to stop misuse of minority welfare funds

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed support for civil society activists’ concerns about the alleged misuse of Minority Welfare Funds by the Telangana government. The BJP firmly opposes the use of these funds to host an Iftar party ahead of Ramzan.

During a media briefing, BJP spokesperson NV Subash urged the Congress-led government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, to listen to civil society voices and ensure that welfare funds are used for their intended purposes. Activists opposing this move include former High Court judge Justice Chandrakumar, social and environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath, Congress party member Saleem Alhindi, and Syed Rafi, General Secretary of the Movement for Peace and Justice, along with other prominent figures. Subash reiterated the BJP’s position against the misuse of welfare funds, highlighting that the proposed allocation of Rs 70 crore for the Iftar event is unjustifiable, especially considering the State’s fragile financial condition.

He stated, “If Telangana’s economy were strong, there would be many developmental projects that could be implemented. However, when the Chief Minister himself has acknowledged the State’s precarious financial position, such expenditures are irresponsible.” Subash also criticised Greater Hyderabad Minority Congress Chairman Harshad Shaik for justifying the expenditure by claiming that the Rs 70 crore allocation has been a decade-long practice.

He remarked, “This rationale is absurd. Just because it was done in the past doesn’t mean it should continue, especially when the State’s financial health is in question.” The BJP reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all welfare funds, including those designated for minorities, are utilised transparently and for the benefit of the intended communities. The party called on the State government to exercise financial prudence and prioritise essential welfare initiatives over extravagant spending.