BJP victory in LS polls will be a disaster for country, warns CPI

Hyderabad: CPI national general secretary D Raja said if the BJP wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections once again, it would be a big disaster for the country.

“Lok Sabha elections are crucial and democratic and secular forces should complete the seat-sharing process as soon as possible and gear up to defeat the BJP,” he said, in a statement to the media on Sunday. He also said the CPI had started consultations with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and added that the CPI would contest in ‘appropriate seats’ across the country.

Meanwhile, the three-day meeting of the CPI National Committee concluded at Maqdoom Bhavan here on Sunday. Raja, along with CPI national secretaries Ramakrustha Panda, Dr K Narayana, Syed Aziz Lok Sabha leader BinoyViswam and CPI state secretary KoonamneniSambasiva Rao, disclosed the issues and resolutions passed in the meeting.

“It is the right time for the Opposition to question the government and criticise its policies, but PM Modi and the BJP do not want to have an Opposition at all,” Raja said while speaking on the occasion.

He called for the ouster of such a dictatorial and fascist BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“We are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and as part of this, we have instructed the Manipur to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu to Bihar and local State leadership to complete the seat-sharing process at the earliest. We will prepare a common election manifesto of the India Committee and at the same time, a special manifesto committee has been constituted to prepare a manifesto for our party,” he added. Raja expressed concern over rising unemployment and rising prices of essential commodities. He said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s move to introduce a vote-on-account had created a lot of disaffection.

Raja added that the CPI fully supports the strike called by the central trade unions and the KisanSamyuktaMorcha on February 16.

Stating that the recent results of the five States are a lesson for them, D Raja said the leaders of INDIA alliance should take steps to prevent the BJP from retaining power.