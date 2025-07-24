BJP welcomes new members from Makthal ahead of local body polls

Hyderabad: A large number of leaders and activists from the Makthal Assembly constituency in Mahabubnagar district formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, as part of a grassroots mobilisation effort ahead of the Panchayat Raj elections.

BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao welcomed the new entrants by ceremonially presenting them with the party scarf, reinforcing the party’s growing influence across regional strongholds.

Addressing the occasion on Wednesday, Ramchander Rao stressed the importance of unity and hard work, saying, “We should work with more enthusiasm to strengthen the party in the coming days.” He accused the Congress-led state government of misleading the public through misinformation and failing to resolve the issue of urea distribution, despite the Centre supplying 12.02 lakh metric tonnes against the required 9.5 lakh metric tonnes for Telangana’s Rabi season.

On the Urea Supply and State government allegations against the Centre, Rao highlighted administrative lapses that he claimed led to black marketing and artificial shortages, particularly in agricultural hubs like Makthal—dubbed the cotton seed bowl of the state. He blamed poor monitoring and mismanagement by the state agriculture department and alleged collusion between some Congress leaders and fertilizer dealers.

Underscoring the party’s strategy and commitments, he asserted that the BJP has a favourable atmosphere across the state. Rao urged party cadres from the ward to the ZPTC level to rally together in the coming elections. He reiterated the party’s demand for 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) and criticized Congress leaders for opposing it.

Looking ahead to his July 24 visit to Mahabubnagar district, Rao called for complete unity among BJP workers—both new and seasoned—to instill public confidence and lead the party to electoral success in the upcoming assembly elections.