BJP will not rest until 1.9 lakh govt vacancies are filled: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of letting down unemployed youth in the State with his announcement of filling 80,000 posts.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said the Biswal Committee Report had identified a total of 1.91 lakh government vacancies. "But about one lakh vacancies vanished with the announcement of KCR to fill 80,000 vacancies", he stated.

Bandi said his party will not rest until the State government fills all 1.91 lakh vacancies. He warned against postponing filling of vacancies citing court cases and other reasons. The BJP leader demanded the CM to declare that he would not go for elections until the process of filling vacancies is completed.

Taking exception to KCR's statement that the process of filling the vacant posts was delayed due to the Centre clearing the zonal system, he said, "The TRS chief is trying to blame the Centre for his own inefficiency. The CM did not bother to implement the Presidential Order even after 40 months of its release."

He said lakhs of unemployed youth were ready to come to Hyderabad to take part in the BJP's proposed Unemployed Million March. All arrangements for the programme were completed. "The TRS chief developed cold feet on Intelligence briefing on the march. Also, the exit polls contributed to fear in KCR forcing him to announce filling of government jobs."

Describing the CM's announcement as 'victory for BJP fight', Bandi said, "KCR tried to project filling of government posts as magic; as if he is the only one filling vacant posts."

He said a small State like Assam filled one lakh vacancies in the first year after coming to power. "KCR had said in the State Assembly in 2014 he would fill 1.7 lakh job vacancies. and later, to provide a job to every household. The Biswal Committee appointed by the government had identified 1.91 lakh government job vacancies." But, the CM claims to fill only 91,000 government posts, including the regularisation of construction employees. "What happened to the remaining one lakh jobs," Bandi asked.

The Karimnagar MP said the CM woke up after eight years. "Sensing that election might come anytime, the TRS chief is trying to hoodwink the unemployed, announcing to fill vacant government jobs. He demanded KCR to take back 7,000 filed assistants, 12,000 Vidya volunteers, 22,000 scavengers and 1,700 staff nurses into service and implement regularisation of the contract staff.

Besides, he demanded the CM to regularise contract doctors, nurses and medical staff who served during Covid.

On the employment calendar, Bandi demanded it should contain examination results, recruitment and posting timelines.

The MP said his party would not rest until the government implement its promise of providing unemployment allowance when it was announced.