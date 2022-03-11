BJP win jolts KCR out of daydream: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Thursday extended hearty congratulations to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for leading the party to credible electoral victory.

In a statement here he said "it is also heartening to see the BJP vote share and seat share grow in Punjab, as we contested in an alliance for the first time.

Victory in Uttar Pradesh is very special as no other government has been re-elected successively to the next term in many decades.

Outdoing anti-incumbency, we are winning and retaining all the States we are in power. This unprecedented trend clearly establishes the good governance delivered by elected BJP governments in States we are in power. "This victory is also an indicator of PM Narendra Modi's leadership supported and blessed by people across regions. This historic 4 out of 5 assembly wins will certainly disturb the daydreams of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and a few political dreamers like him across India.

It is now evident that Indians across all regions are respecting the development agenda of BJP and the excellent governance of Modi", he added.