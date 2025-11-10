BJP winds up poll drive in JH with massive show of strength

Hyderabad: Asthe Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election campaign entered its final phase, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao led a padayatra as part of the campaign. Marked by fervent chants of “Jai B J P,” the rally saw overwhelming public participation, transforming the streets of the Vengal Rao Nagar Division into a sea of saffron.

The padayatra, organised to bolster support for BJP candidate Lanka Deepak Reddy, filled every street corner with fluttering BJP flags, and residents turned out in large numbers, cheering and joining the march with visible excitement.

Addressing the gathering, Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress and BRS, accusing them of deceiving the public through divisive politics based on religion and caste. “The people will not be misled this time. Jubilee Hills voters are ready to choose development and integrity. They will elect B J P and a leader who stands for honesty,” he declared.

He emphasised that only the BJP could ensure justice for citizens, employment for youth, safety for women, and a clear path to development in Telangana. Calling upon the electorate to make a decisive choice, he urged voters to cast their ballot for the BJP’s lotus symbol on polling day, November 11.

The padayatra not only energised party cadres but also signalled a strong undercurrent of support for the BJP in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest. With the campaign drawing to a close, the party’s final push in Jubilee Hills has left a resonant mark, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral outcome.