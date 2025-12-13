BJP’s ‘Tamilagam Talai Nimiral’ Yatra reaches Chengalpattu, leaders target DMK govt

Chengalpattu South: Aspart of the “Tamilagam Talai Nimiral, Tamizhanin Payanam” State Yatra launched to protest the alleged misrule of the DMK Government, a public meeting was organised on Saturday evening at Sithamoor in Chengalpattu South.

The event was led by BJP Tamil Nadu President and MLA Nayanar Nagendran. Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP National Co-Incharge for Tamil Nadu & Karnataka, attended the meeting along with AIADMK MLA from Madurantakam, Maragatha Kumaravel.

Senior BJP leaders, including Khushbu Sundar, General Secretary Karuppu Muruganandam, former MP KS Radhakrishnan, former MLA Dr. Gayatri Devi, Chengalpattu South District President Dr. Praveen Kumar, Chengalpattu North District President Raghuraman, and several state office-bearers, also participated.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders criticised the DMK Government for alleged administrative failures and highlighted the development initiatives and welfare programmes of the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They urged the public to support the NDA alliance, led by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.