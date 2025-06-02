BJP’s Tribal Morcha to embark on awareness drive

Hyderabad: BJP’s Tribal Morcha to embark on awareness driveThe BJP's Tribal Morcha is set to embark on an extensive drive to bolster its grassroots presence and raise awareness about central government schemes in tribal areas across Telangana.

A state office bearers meeting, held at the BJP state office under the leadership of Dr Kalyan Naik, the Morcha's State President, outlined key strategies including rapid committee formation and a series of special programmes scheduled for June.

The meeting, attended by BJP Organisation Secretary Chandrashekar and State General Secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu, prioritised organisational strengthening. Guidelines were issued for swift formation of booth-level committees across the state, ensuring active participation of Morcha workers.

In 55 Assembly constituencies with over 7 per cent tribal population, each will see "1+2" committees (one booth in-charge plus two assistants) established in at least 25 identified tribal villages or settlements.

From June 5 to 30, the Morcha will conduct various programs including tree plantation on Environment Day (June 5), Yoga camps for International Yoga Day (June 21) at district centres, and democracy awareness events on Emergency Day (June 25). Additionally, an extensive campaign will highlight the benefits of central government schemes during the 11th year of Narendra Modi's rule. The Morcha also resolved to continuously fight for tribal rights and challenge government failures through sustained movements.