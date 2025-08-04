BLIA spreads joy to school children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad chapter of the Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA), a global Buddhist organisation, has carried out a charitable initiative to support underprivileged schoolchildren.

In response to a request from Headmistress T Pavana, BLIA Hyderabad distributed 271 pairs of shoes and indoor sports kits to students from Classes 1 to 5 at the Government Primary School in Kavadiguda.

The indoor games were donated by local BLIA members, while the shoes were a generous contribution from Madam Morin of the BLIA Singapore Chapter. This reflects the spirit of cross-border compassion within the global BLIA community.

Founded by Venerable Master Hsing Yun, the BLIA promotes Humanistic Buddhism, which integrates spiritual practice with everyday acts of compassion, service, and education. The Hyderabad chapter has been actively serving the community since 1994, under the leadership of Venerable SangharakkhitaMahathero, with support from Venerable Chuehmen, the Monastic Advisor for BLIA South Asia Chapters.

Over the years, the chapter has provided essential educational supplies to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds at several government schools in the districts of Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Shadnagar, and Hyderabad.