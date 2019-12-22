Boduppal Municipal Colony Associations Federation celebrates 6th anniversary at SSS Gardens

Boduppal: Boduppal Municipal Colony Associations Federation (BMCAF) celebrated its sixth anniversary at SSS Gardens on Sunday.

Former ZPTC member Manda Sanjeeva Reddy was chief guest. He appreciated the federation for taking up civic issues and fighting against many odds. The federation chairman, Rapolu Ramulu recalled the dharnas, rastarokos and relay hunger strikes that were taken out to achieve amenities in various colonies under Boduppal Municipality. "The federation is a voluntary organisation and it is not connected with any political party," he added.

BMCWAF president B Ramesh, chief advisors A Srinivas Reddy and Vijaya Lakshmi, working president V Ashok Reddy, general secretary Saritha Reddy, TRS leaders Cherla Anjaneyulu Yadav, Rasala Venkatesh and others were present.